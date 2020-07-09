Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy Writes To Kerala Counterpart Vijayan To Issue Fishing Passes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to issue entry passes to fishermen from Kanyakumari whose boats are berthed in various fishing harbours in Kerala. Palanisamy also requested Kerala CM to permit the fishermen to resume fishing from August 1.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,756 positive cases of Covid-19 and 64 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases 1,22,350 in the state, the health department said. The official data further revealed that the state has 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths so far.

Out of this, Chennai has reported 1,261 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 72,500. Apart from Chennai, 273 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 300 in Thiruvallur, 133 in Kancheepuram,12 in Ariyalur, 87 in Coimbatore, 71 in Cuddalore, 32 in Dharmapuri, 10 each in Dindigul, Erode, Thirupathur and Nilgiris, 13 in Kallakurichi, 115 in Kanyakumari, seven in Karur, 14 in Krishnagiri, 379 in Madurai, 19 in Nagapattinam, 12 in Namakkal, three in Perambalur, 31 in Pudukottai, 16 in Ranipet, 65 in Ramanathapuram, 68 in Salem, 34 in Sivagangai, 27 in Tenkasi, 15 in Thanjavur, 75 in Theni, 300 in Thiruvallur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 38 in Thiruvarur, 141 in Thoothukudi, six in Tirunelveli, 26 in Tiruppur, 21 in Trichy, 160 in Vellore, 104 in Villupuram and 70 in Virudhunagar, the health department said informed.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)