US COVID-19 Cases Cross 3 Million Mark As Trump Looks To Reopen Schools In Fall

In another grim milestone for the United States, the number of reported COVID-19 cases crossed the 3 million mark on Wednesday, July 8. According to reports, the US saw a single-day spike of over 60,000 new cases earlier in the day, pushing that total tally past 3 million. The US highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with over 134,400 deaths.

Worsening Crisis in the United States

As per reports, the US also recorded 1,195 new virus-related deaths, the total death toll in the US now stands at 134,424. Despite the rapidly rising cases, many states in the country have begun the process of reopening and have even relaxed restrictions in an effort to restart the battered economy.

According to reports, United States President Donald Trump going against the advice of health experts wants all schools in the US to open by fall 2020 and has even threatened to withhold funding from those schools that do not adhere to the order.

The Trump administration reportedly believes that the long periods of absence will have a negative impact on the children's development.

Trump says US ‘in good place’ with COVID-19

In response to critics, Donald Trump earlier said that COVID-19 related deaths in US have reduced significantly and that the ‘fake news media’ does not want to reports on facts. Trump also claimed that the majority of the criticism is coming from Democrats who do not wish to reopen schools due to political reasons.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the comments made by the country’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and said America is “in a good place” with the COVID-19 pandemic. After Fauci said that the US is in ‘knee-deep’ in the first wave of coronavirus outbreak, Trump simply said he disagrees with him.

