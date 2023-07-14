CM Sarma Asks Officials To Stay Alert Ahead Of Bhutan Releasing Water From Dam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday night said flood alerts were issued in Lower Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa etc as Bhutan has released excess water from the Kurichu dam.

"The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Authorities at Druk Green Power Corporation, who operate the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant have informed that the release of water was necessitated due to accumulation of debris at the dam. "The decision was taken as the power plant was experiencing a severe intake choking due to huge accumulation of logs, debris and driftwoods at the reservoir washed down by the rain waters from the vast catchment area," said Rinchen Wangdi, Interim Head of Plant at Kurichhu Hydropower Plant.

The situation however is still calm and no excessive flooding has been reported so far.

Sharing the details of the water levels in the four major rivers that flow from the neighboring country into India, the Districts Disaster Management Authority, Baksa has informed that all four rivers are flowing below the danger level. At 8am, the data recorded were- Beki flowing at 56.31 meters, Mora Pagladia at 52.27 meters, Kaldia at 95.87 meters and Pahumora at 98.55 meters.

It may be mentioned that this year flood has claimed seven lives so far in the State. Some of the worst affected districts are Sonitpur, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Meanwhile, the State government has informed that all the officials in the downstream districts have been alerted and emergency services have been put in place to respond to any distress call.