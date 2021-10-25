CM Sarma To 'review Afresh' Assam Pollution Control Board's Blanket Ban On Firecrackers

After the state pollution control board of Assam placed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of crackers ahead of Diwali in view of rising pollution levels, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took note of the order and said that the state control board took suo moto action without the approval from the state government and he will review the order afresh.



Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday noted that he will review the order keeping people’s sentiments in mind, as the ban prohibits people from bursting crackers on Diwali. Asserting to review the measure holistically afresh, he said in a tweet that, “Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo motu, without any consultation with Govt, issued an order banning the sale of firecrackers & other restrictions. We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind.”

Assam Pollution Control Board places blanket ban on sale of firecrackers

The state pollution control board earlier in the day placed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers. Meanwhile, the board has limited the sale and bursting of green crackers for two hours during Diwali, from 8 pm to 10 pm, during Chhath Puja from 6 am to 8 am, and during Christmas and New Year's Eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am. The Pollution Control Board has issued a notification for the same.



“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 35 of Air (Prevention & Control Pollution) Assam Rule, 1991 and keeping in view the need of public interest to curb high air pollution, Pollution Control Board, Assam directs that a complete ban has been imposed on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers, in the state till further orders.

“Only green crackers can be sold and bursting is allowed only for two hours during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, during Chhath Puja from 6 am to 8 am and during Christmas and New Year's Eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am. Other than the above-specified festivals, prior permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the districts will be required for use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state of Assam,” the notification added.

In the order, the police has been directed to take action to prevent firecrackers from being sold in the state. The State Pollution Control Board also ordered District Magistrates, Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police to follow the recommendations and submit daily action reports to the Board.

