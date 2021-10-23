CM Stalin Boards Bus To Take Feedback From Women About Govt's Free Scheme In Tamil Nadu

In a surprise inspection, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took a state government bus in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar and asked passengers for feedback about local buses. He also queried female passengers how they felt about the free bus travel plan which was launched earlier this year.

He boarded the bus after visiting a special vaccination camp at Kannagi in the limits of Durappakam. "While inspecting the city bus, the joy I saw on the women’s face infected me too!" Stalin said.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, after coming to power, announced free bus travel service for women in Tamil Nadu State Transporation Corporation (TNSTC) buses. The free bus scheme was one of the poll promises in DMK's 400-page manifesto ahead of assembly elections this year.

On June 3, the Tamil Nadu government said that differently-abled and transwomen can also avail free bus travel. "In urban regions, the differently-abled persons and transgender women would be allowed to travel free of cost in buses operated by government-run transport corporations and this would be implemented after the lockdown is lifted," the government had said in a release.

COVID lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended with relaxations

Amid decreasing COVID-19 cases, the MK Stalin government on Saturday announced a new set of relaxations. It allowed movie halls to operate with 100% occupancy and schools from Classes one to eight can reopen from November 1. "The decision on easing curbs further with immediate effect was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat today," an official release said.

Air-conditioned and non AC buses are permitted to operate at full capacity between districts and states except Kerala. The release said that bars are allowed to function. "Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses," it added.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on political events and festivals continue. The state on Saturday reported 306 fresh novel coronavirus cases, 17 deaths and 1,374 recoveries on Saturday. The current active cases in the state are at 13,280.