CM Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Crucial Meeting At 11 Am Over Oxygen Shortage In Maharashtra

Amid the sudden surge in Coronavirus cases across India, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a crucial meeting at 11 am over the current oxygen shortage in the state. Earlier on Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray had held a 2-hour-long meeting with the state COVID task force and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, mulling over imposing a statewide lockdown.

This latest development comes after Maharashtra in the last 24 hours reported over 51,000 cases and Mumbai recorded over 6,000 COVID-19 cases. Currently, the Maharashtra government has imposed a weekend lockdown and stricter curbs during the week.

CM Uddhav Thackeray mulls 8-day lockdown

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held a 2-hour-long meeting with the state COVID task force and Health minister Rajesh Tope, mulling over imposing a statewide lockdown. Sources state that while Thackeray has proposed an 8-day lockdown, three task force members have suggested 14 days. Currently, the state govt has imposed a weekend lockdown and stricter curbs during the week.

The CM office tweeted that Thackeray was discussing the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols. Sources report that citizens will be given a 2-day window period before announcing a lockdown. The final decision of the number of days for lockdown will be decided by the CM, who will also discuss the issue with other cabinet members. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh has asked the state COVID Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held and many ministers are campaigning.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting with the State Task Force discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols.

Current Coronavirus restrictions in Maharashtra

Recently, the state government released `Break the Chain’ guidelines till April 30 to tackle the COVID-19 surge across the state. While night curfew has been imposed from 8 PM to 7 AM, section 144 has been imposed across the state from 7 AM to 8 PM. Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centres, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, all Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions.

All Gardens, Chowpatys and seashores have been shut along with non-essential shops, malls, market places. Private offices except for offices like Banks, Stock Market, Insurance, Medical shops, Mediclaim related offices, telecom offices as well as local disaster management offices, power utilities, water supply offices have been ordered to work from home. Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, salons, beauty parlours and Spa too have been shut. While religious places, educational institutions too have been shut, restaurants and bars also have been granted permission only for takeaways and home delivery. All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people.

Current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 34,58,996 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 28,34,473 have recovered, while 58,245 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 51,751 new cases, 52,312 fresh recoveries and 258 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,66,278.

