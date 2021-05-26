CM Yogi Adityanath Boasts UP's COVID-19 Stats As Positivity Rate Plummets From 22% To 3%

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured every possible step is being taken in order to save lives and livelihood by the State govt under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, UP's positivity rate plummeted from 22 per cent in April to 3 per cent which is one of the lowest in the country in comparison to other States. And a State where COVID-19 wreaked havoc currently has a recovery rate of around 95 per cent.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the formula of triple T i.e. Trace, Test and Treat aided Uttar Pradesh's battle with devastating COVID-19 figures. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh is constantly increasing the testing capacity even though the State has tested over 4.70 crore samples which is the highest number for COVID-19 testing across India. In his statement to the media, CM Yogi lauded officials to have successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic in the State albeit people had off-handedly declared the situation in UP unmanageable.

With an objective to suffice to health and medical requirements of India's most populous State, Yogi led government continues to install about a hundred more COVID-19 beds in each medical college cum hospitals and 30 beds in the ICU ward in every district hospitals. CM Yogi also claimed to be setting up around 300 oxygen plants across the State.

UP CM on importance of getting vaccinated

While addressing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath brought to light the importance of inoculation against COVID-19. He informed the COVID-19 vaccine drive for people in the age bracket of 18-44 years will commence on June 1. He urged the State residents to get vaccinated and to let go of inhibitions on COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 Situation

Today only 3,300 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in UP. Active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh lowered to 69,828 from 76,703 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,88,161 the death toll surged to 19,519 on Tuesday, the official health bulletin showed.

Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the death toll in the district to 425 on Tuesday, official data showed. The district's infection tally surged to 61,845 with 137 new cases, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Adjoining Ghaziabad, during the period, recorded zero deaths with its toll staying at 421 but added 145 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 54,353, the data showed.

Interestingly, 910 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 181 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 58,467 and 51,905, respectively. The number of active cases is 2,953 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 2,027 in Ghaziabad, the data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.68 per cent and recovery rate at 94.53 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.77 per cent and 95.49 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

On the brighter side, the Yogi led UP government has installed five more drive-in vaccination centres so to vaccinate large masses on a daily basis.

Also, as many as 513713 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered to recipients of all age brackets including above 45 years and between 18 and 44 years in Prayagraj District until May 25.