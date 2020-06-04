CM Adityanath Authorises UP Health Dept To Use Govt Aircraft To Bring Necessary Equipment

In the thick of coronavirus situation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday authorised the State Health Department to use his government aircraft to bring necessary equipment from other states to Uttar Pradesh. The state has so far recorded 8,729 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,324 are active cases, 5,176 people have been cured and 229 have died due to the lethal infection, as per the latest date by the Union Health Ministry.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in India at 216,919 & deaths at 6,075; over one lakh cured

More cases expected

Meanwhile, the central government on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on the current Coronavirus situation in the country and said it is expecting a surge in the number of patients in the coming days. The government informed the apex court that the number of cases of COVID are constantly increasing and at some point of time in near future, apart from existing hospitals, a large number of temporary make-shift hospitals will have to be created in order to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

READ | Maharashtra: Two COVID-19 deaths; 63 fresh cases recorded in Nashik

COVID-19 situation India

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919 while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. Out of the total cases, 1,06,737 are active cases, 1,04,107 have been cured, discharged or migrated. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

READ | Arunachal witnesses spurt in COVID-19 cases

READ | Expecting rise in COVID patients in coming days: Centre's affidavit in Supreme Court

(With inputs from ANI)