'Co-WIN Registration, Appointment Not Necessary For COVID Vaccination', Clarifies Centre

Amid numerous rumours floating about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday came forward to clarify that online pre-registration or booking for an appointment is not mandatory to avail vaccination services. The clarification of the ministry came in response to the queries raised by the citizens of the country around the vaccination mechanism and whether people without access to smartphones could enrol themselves for inoculation.

Health Ministry issues clarification on the vaccination drive

The Ministry said, "Anyone over the age of 18 can directly go to their nearest vaccination centre where on-site registration is available and get the dose. Those requiring assisted registration can also call the 1075 Help Line, which is now operational. Facilitators, such as ASHAs can also mobilize beneficiaries for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centres in rural areas."

Pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail #Covid19Vaccine: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/j19LTQjszo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 15, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, India has nearly administered 25.87 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government,25,87,13,321 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 1,00,78,623 HCW who have had their first dose and 69,99,669 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,69,05,708 FLW have had their first dose while 89,06,072 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 7,72,40,865 people have got their first dose and another 1,21,93,878 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 6,32,64,880 people have been administered their first dose while 2,02,68,057 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 4,49,87,004 beneficiaries received their first dose while 8,95,517 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

Liberalized vaccination policy of India

On May 2, India liberalized and accelerated the Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination. As part of it, the centre will account for the procurement of 75 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25 per cent would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge. However, the centre has stricken down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions and has announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)