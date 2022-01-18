COAI Applauds Karnataka Government's Policy Of 1-time Fee For Installing Telecom Towers

The representative agency for the Indian telecommunication sector, the Cellular Operation Association of India (COAI) has praised the government of Karnataka's notification of the RoW Policy on Urban Municipal Corporation, a press release stated. According to the policy, the one-time fee to cover administrative costs for setting up of Telecom Tower and Aerial OFC deployment is Rs 10,000 per Application (Tower & Aerial OFC), while the installation of Optical fiber is Rs 1,000 per KM OFC (underground). Further, “for the deployment of Cell on Wheel (CoW) (Micro Site/Small Cell, IBS) is Rs 2,000 per application," as per the press release.

This set of rules applies to all major cities, Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats, as well as places under the administration of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which includes Telecom Towers and OFCs (Aerial and Underground).

Further, this policy stimulates the implementation of towers, underground OFCs, aerial OFCs, CoWs, Micro Sites, Small Cells, IBSs, and others. These implementations are necessary to enhance digital connectivity infrastructure across the Urban Municipal Corporation and other Karnataka regions. The policy also encourages the regularisation of existing telecommunication infrastructure, which will assist the state's GDP development.

'We thank the State Government of Karnataka for notifying RoW Policy': COAI Director-General

Following the announcement by the Basavaraj Bommai government, COAI Director General Lieutenant. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar remarked, “We thank the State Government of Karnataka for notifying RoW Policy on Urban Municipal Corporation. Additionally, we urge the state government to expedite the implementation of the same at all levels. This will help in the installation of mobile towers and deployment of OFC across the State,” ANI reported.

Dr. Kochhar went on to say that this policy would speed up the deployment of telecom infrastructure while also increasing the number of direct and indirect employment. He further asserted that the COAI would collaborate closely with the Karnataka government to make the state more technologically evolved and to establish a digitally linked environment.

This policy will aid in achieving the National Broadband Mission

In addition to this, this policy will aid in achieving the National Broadband Mission, increasing broadband access, providing residents with internet and broadband connections, and improving connection accessibility and capacity. As a result, the quality of mobile services will increase, and the state's telecom/digital infrastructure will be strengthened.

Karnataka has roughly 69 million customers along with a teledensity of around 103%, which comprise 44,000 telecom towers and over 1.5 lakh kilometres of total optical fiber cable. Karnataka would need around 90,000 telecom towers as well as four times extra telecom optical fiber cable by December 2024 to become digitally advanced underneath the 'National Broadband Mission' and 'Gati Shakti.' This notification, together with telecommunication reforms, will serve as the foundation for digital connection in the state and will go a long way toward establishing a solid infrastructure.

(Image: PTI)