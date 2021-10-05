Coal Production To Be Increased To 1 Billion Tonnes By 2024, Announces Centre

With an aim towards reformation in the coal sector, the Ministry of Coal on Monday finalised an Agenda Document for the current fiscal year 2021-22. The document will majorly focus on four areas including coal sector reforms, transition and sustainability, institution building, and futuristic agenda. Furthermore, the ministry has also set a target of completing 1 billion tonnes of coal production by 2024. Along with that, monitoring and reviewing framework have also been designed which will be reviewed from time to time by the Secretary of Coal Ministry for mid-course directions and alignments.

According to an official statement by the Ministry, the document is designed for the first time in the FY 2021-22 and has been brought out in the form of a compilation and is provided to all the senior functionaries with the responsibilities of steering the four aforementioned broad focus areas throughout the year. Furthermore, the areas will also cover the major reforms done in the last few years and will also give direction for covering and meeting the existing and emerging challenges of the coal sector.

"It will align itself well with the emerging technologies and diversification thrust of the Coal sector", the statement read.

Coal Ministry's four areas to be covered under the Agenda Document

The Centre's Agenda Document majorly covers four areas for reformation which will include the coal sector reforms, coal transition and sustainability, institution building, and the futuristic agenda. Thereafter, the coal sector reforms will include projects such as the Jharia master plan, regulatory reforms, coal beneficiation, safety in coal mines, coking coal strategy, marketing reforms, coal pricing reforms, reforms in land acquisition. Similarly in the area of coal transition and sustainability, it will cover the social aspects of coal transition, monetization of de-coaled land, use of artificial intelligence, and so on.

Next, the institution-building segment will include reforms in Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO), and upgrading the Coal testing lab and staffing.

Lastly, the futuristic agenda will include coal to chemicals such as Syngas, hydrogen gas, liquid fuels, chemicals and fertilizers, and many more.

Meanwhile talking about the coal production in India, Coal India Ltd has already supplied 117.6 million tonnes to power utilities during July-September 2021. This is the highest of any year with a 12.3% growth.

