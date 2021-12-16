COAS Gen Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs Of Staff Committee, Earlier Held By CDS Gen Rawat

Days after the country lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a fatal IAF helicopter crash, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has been appointed as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) that comprises the three service Chiefs.

General Naravane assumed the charge as the COSC Chairman amid speculation that he would be made the new CDS of India. The post of COSC Chairman, comprising the Heads of the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) fell vacant after the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8.

General Naravane frontrunner for CDS appointment?

While there has been no discussion about the new CDS yet, General Naravane was given the charge of COSC chairman as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs - a factor that has strengthened his claim to be the next CDS.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30. Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) met on Tuesday and condoled the death of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agency)