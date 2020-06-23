Ladakh MP Meets Army Chief, Assures Full Support Of Civilians Over India’s Sovereignty

While on his visit two-day visit to review the on-ground situation at the Line of Actual Control, Indian Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane met with BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander were also present in the meeting on Tuesday. The COAS also visited the Leh Military Hospital and interacted with soldiers who were hurt during their violent faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15 at the high-altitude Galwan Valley.

Taking to Twitter, MP Namgyal informed that he lauded the resilience shown by the brave soldiers at the LAC, in his meeting with COAS Gen Naravane. He also assured his full support of the civilians if the sovereignty of the country is threatened.

Had interaction with CoAS Gen MM Naravane & discussed various matters. The Northern Army Com. and the GoC 14 Corps were also present.



Lauded the resilience shown by the brave soldiers in LAC & assured full support of the civilians if the sovereignty of the country is threatened. pic.twitter.com/kUpq1Ofyv1 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 23, 2020

READ | Army Chief Visits Leh Military Hospital, Interacts With Injured Galwan Bravehearts

'Mutual consensus to disengage'

Meanwhile, the meeting between the Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart got over after around 11 hours on Monday. Sources stated that India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

READ | Mutual Consensus To Disengage Discussed At India-China Corps Commander Talks; COAS In Leh

Amid this, sources have informed Republic that the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on June 22, 2020, were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage, and modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides, sources added.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference. The Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

READ | India Steps Up Security Along LAC, Deploys QRSAM In Ladakh Amid Chinese Air Activities

READ | Former PM Manmohan Singh Breaks Silence On India-China Clash; Seeks Unity As Rahul Attacks