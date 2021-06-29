Coca-Cola Factory From 1999 Agitation In Kerala's Palakkad To Be Turned Into COVID Centre

Palakkad: Coca-Cola has reportedly given permission to turn one of its non-operational factories in Kerala that was closed after a major strike into a temporary Govt-run COVID-19 treatment centre.

The Coca Cola Factory which was established in 1999 in the village of Plachimada in Palakkad District of Kerala is set on an expansive area of ​​34 acres. Following a major protest that erupted over allegations on the usage of water, which the locals claimed the company was excessively drawing out of the earth and exploited, led to agriculture and farmlands in the area being affected. Subsequently, the plant was closed in 2004.

Defunct Cola factory turned into COVID-19 facility

In light of this, in recent times, the demand for treatment centres has increased as Kerala is one of the states most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Kerala has therefore requested that Coca-Cola's closed plant be allowed to be used as a temporary Govt treatment centre. The request was accepted by Coca Cola and soon enough, a 600-bed Govt Centre has been set up there.

Coca-Cola Liaison Officer Kamlesh Kumar Sharma said who spoke to local media in a press conference on the issue stated, 'We are fully aware of Coca-Cola's contribution to the government's efforts to eradicate COVID-19 and would like to do our small bit to facilitate the government and the people of Palakkad as best as we can in these testing times. The scale of this disease is such that it needs the coordinated effort of everyone to check its spread. So, when the district administration requested us to take over the plant premises to open a COVID-19 treatment centre, we handed over the premises to them after the required repair and maintenance. We are glad that the assets will be put to use for the smooth and efficient running of the centre,' he said.

Turned a non-functioning Coca Cola plant in Palakkad into a 550 bed Covid treatment center spending ₹1.1 Crore. The CSLTC has 100 oxygen beds, 50 ICU beds and 20 ventilators. Kerala is gearing up for the impending third wave. pic.twitter.com/jyDGwr2lZT — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 18, 2021

Kerala Electricity Minister Krishnan Kutty noted that 'Coca-Cola has given permission to convert the closed plant into a temporary Govt-aided COVID-19 centre. Medical facilities worth Rs 75 lakh have been set up there. It has 550 bed capacity including 100 oxygen beds, 10 ventilators, 40 ICUs, and other non-ICU/non-ventilator bed facilities as well as 10 beds for children.' The minister further added that the facility has been built in such a way that it would not face oxygen shortages. 12 health workers have also been specially appointed for this make-shift hospital. The centre is expected to be operational from June 29.

COVID-19 status in Kerala

Kerala has reported over 8,063 new cases with 110 deaths being announced, taking the overall toll in the state so far to 28,96,957 and fatalities to a grim 12,989. Currently, there are 96,012 people under treatment and 3,90,230 under observation, out of which over 25,000 are under isolation wards of various hospitals. Over 17.2 lakh people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.