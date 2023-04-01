Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 91.50 In Delhi, Check City Wise Prices Here

A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital as petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from today, April 1.

However, the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders will remain the same, sources said. Earlier this year, on March 1, domestic LPG cylinder prices went up by Rs. 50 per unit and commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs. 350.50 per unit. On January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was depressed by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022. Previous to that, prices for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6.

City wise Prices of commerical gas cylinder:

Delhi - ₹2028

Kolkata - ₹2132

Mumbai - ₹1980

Chennai - ₹2192.50

City wise Prices of domestic gas cylinder:

Srinagar -₹1219

Patna -₹1202

Leh- ₹1340

Aizawl -₹1255

Andaman - ₹1179

Ahmedabad - ₹1110

Bhopal- ₹1118.5

Jaipur- ₹1116.5

Bangalore- ₹1115.5

Kanyakumari - ₹1187

Ranchi - ₹1160.5

Shimla - ₹1147.5

Dibrugarh - ₹1145

Lucknow - ₹1140.5

Udaipur - ₹1132.5

Indore - ₹1131

Dehradun - ₹1122

Visakhapatnam - ₹1111

Agra - ₹1115.5

Oil fell for the fifth consecutive month, culminating in its second quarterly drop since early 2020. Prices have slid against a backdrop of gloomy US economic sentiment and a banking crisis that rattled broader markets.