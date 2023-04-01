Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 91.50 In Delhi, Check City Wise Prices Here

Quick links:
Price of domestic LPG cylinder slashed in Delhi (Image: PTI)
A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital as petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from today, April 1.
However, the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders will remain the same, sources said. Earlier this year, on March 1, domestic LPG cylinder prices went up by Rs. 50 per unit and commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs. 350.50 per unit. On January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.
The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was depressed by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022. Previous to that, prices for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6.
City wise Prices of commerical gas cylinder:
Delhi - ₹2028
Kolkata - ₹2132
Mumbai - ₹1980
Chennai - ₹2192.50
City wise Prices of domestic gas cylinder:
Oil fell for the fifth consecutive month, culminating in its second quarterly drop since early 2020. Prices have slid against a backdrop of gloomy US economic sentiment and a banking crisis that rattled broader markets.