Commitment To PM Modi, To Send 'TDK, RG, PC' To Jail & More: Swamy's Resolutions For 2021

With 2020 inching towards an end, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has spelt out his four resolutions for 2021 on Thursday evening. Swamy's commitment to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister topped his list of resolutions. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP also stated that he will continue to propagate Hindutva as the foundation of Renaissance Bharat and 'strive' to send 'TDK, RG, PC' to jail.

The persons Swamy referred to are Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram - all three have been on his hit list for a long time now. To speak truth sans fear is his fourth and last resolution, Swamy said in the same tweet.

My 2021 Resolutions (i) I will be, as I have been since 2006, committed to Narendra Modi as Prime Minister (ii) I will pursue as before to propagate Hindutva as the foundation of Renaissance Bharat (iii) I shall strive to send to jail TDK, RG, PC (iv) I will speak truth sans fear — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 31, 2020

Swamy's case against Gandhis

Subramanian Swamy has filed cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and P. Chidambaram as well. The BJP MP has accused the Gandhis and others of misappropriation of funds and conspiring to cheat. In a private complaint filed by the BJP, he has alleged that mother-son duo had acquired the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) - a public limited company - through their privately owned company - Young India - to acquire the publication rights of the National Herald and Quami Awaz newspapers. He has also alleged that AJL had approved a loan of Rs 90 crores to the Congress at zero interest. Moreover, Swamy's complaint in a Delhi Court also accused the Gandhis of fraud to the tune of Rs 16 billion.

All the seven accused in the case - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Motilal Vora, who recently passed away, and Young India(YI) Private limited - have denied the allegations levelled against them. As per the latest update in the case, the Gandhis have accused the BJP MP of delaying proceedings in the case by moving a 'totally vague' application. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 12.

Swamy had also filed a case against P Chidambaram accusing him of allowing irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum licences. Swamy has lashed at the former Union Minister on several occasions accusing him of being ridden with corruption.

READ | Adhir Ranjan Writes To PM Modi About Subramanian Swamy's 'narrow' National Anthem Appeal

READ | 2020 Highlights: Justice For Nirbhaya To NEP & Delhi Riots To Recession, Here's A Recap