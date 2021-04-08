Committed To Commemorate 400th Prakash Purab Celebrations In Befitting Manner: Punjab CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of a high-level committee (HCL) on Thursday, April 8, to mark the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who was also present at the meeting, said that "everyone is committed to celebrate this momentous occasion in a befitting manner." Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the discussion.

Punjab CM says, 'Committed to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner'

The meeting also addressed a year-long calendar of activities to commemorate the occasion. The HLC was established by the Union Government on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans, and programmes related to Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary, as well as to oversee the events. The high-level committee consists of 70 members, with Prime Minister Modi serving as Chairman.

PM Modi chairs high-level committee meeting to mark birth anniversary of Sikh Guru

On April 1, the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is commemorated. He is best known for protecting Sikhs and Hindus from a 17th-century law that forced them to convert to Islam. He is known for making long journeys across the country to preach Guru Nanak's teachings in places like Kashmir and Assam.

On the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, he was executed in the city of Delhi for refusing to accept Islam. In order to combat the Mughals' might, Guru Gobind Singh, the Sikhs' last Guru, transformed the community into a martial one.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI