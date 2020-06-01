'Community Transmission Of COVID Well-established In Large Parts Of India': Health Experts

As India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases inch closer to the 2-lakh mark, members from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Monday, admitted that community transmission of the Coronavirus infection is 'well-established' in large sections of the country, according to PTI. A group of health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and ICMR have said that sub-populations have been affected by community transmission of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has repeatedly maintained that the virus has only entered local transmission, but not community transmission level.

Uttar Pradesh issues new guidelines for Unlock 1, divides rural & urban containment zones

ICMR member: 'community transmission well-established'

Community transmission of coronavirus infection has been well-established across large sections or sub-populations in country, says group of health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and two members of an ICMR research group on COVID-19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2020

Fact Check: Has India entered 'Community transmission' stage of Coronavirus? WHO answers

ICMR's sero-survey recommendation

On Saturday, ICMR advised states to conduct a sero-survey to measure the exposure of the Coronavirus in the population. To conduct the sero-survey, the ICMR has developed IgG ELISA test and recommended states to use the specific antibody test kit. Currently, the apex medical council is conducting sero-survey in several districts across India to assess the proportion of the population exposed to the virus including asymptomatic individuals.

ICMR in its previous study stated that in the tests conducted on 5,911 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients, 104 (1.8%) tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 40 did not have a history of travel outside India or contact with a known COVID-19 case or someone with international travel. The cases with no known travel history were from 36 districts in 15 states - hinting at community transmission. But Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal has repeatedly stated, "India is in local transmission stage. We will be the first to inform you when India enters stage 3".

COVID-19 outbreak: ICMR to conduct study in India to check for community transmission

Centre extends lockdown till June 30

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 93,322, recovered cases at 91,818 with 5,394 fatalities.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

ICMR advises states to conduct IgG ELISA test-based sero-surveys to measure COVID exposure