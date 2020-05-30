ICMR Advises States To Conduct IgG ELISA Test-based Sero-surveys To Measure COVID Exposure

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to conduct a sero-survey to measure the exposure of the Coronavirus in the population. To conduct the sero-survey, the ICMR has developed IgG ELISA test and recommended states to use the specific antibody test kit. To ensure adequate availability of the kits, ICMR has also shared the technology of the kits to several pharma companies without an exclusivity clause.

'Sero-survey useful to guide policymakers'

The apex Indian medical council has observed that the RT-PCR test is only useful when performed in the acute stage of infection i.e. less than 7 days. However, antibody tests are more useful for disease detection even after 5-7 days of illness. Furthermore, it identified that IgG antibodies generally start appearing two weeks after the onset of infection and lasts for several months even after an individual has recovered from the infection.

ICMR has stated that the sero-survey will help in understanding the proportion of the population exposed to the virus including asymptomatic individuals. "Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease. Periodic sero-surveys are useful to guide the policymakers," a press release by the ICMR read.

Additionally, ICMR has also stated that the survey will help determine the high risk or vulnerable population and hence, has communicated a detailed plan to all the states to measure Coronavirus exposure in general population as well as high-risk population.

The sample population distinguished by the ICMR include:

Immuno-compromised patients

Individuals in containment zones

Healthcare workers

Security personnel

Police and paramilitary personnel

Staff in municipal bodies

Drivers

Banks, post, couriers, telecom offices

Shops

Air travel related staff

International operations

Congregate settings

Prisons

