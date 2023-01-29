Condolences Pour In For Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Who Succumbed To Bullet Injury

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das succumbed to his gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneshwar, sources from the Apollo Hospital, where he was admitted confirmed.

Naba Das was shot by an ASI rank officer Gopal Das when he arrived at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on January 29 to attend a programme in Jharsuguda district. He is said to have sustained injuries in his heart and lung with the bullet which pierced through.

Condolences pour in over Naba Das' demise

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Naba Das. The CM said that he was an asset for both the government and the BJD party and that Das successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people.

"He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," an official statement from the CM office read. Earlier today, CM Patnaik also visited the hospital where Das was admitted and was seen consoling his son.

"Shocked & saddened to hear of the shooting death of Odisha Minister Shri Naba Das, allegedly by a cop who is his former personal security officer. Truly tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP leader tweeted.

Ministers condole

Sangeet Singhdeo, BJP Vice President in Odisha while speaking to Republic TV said that she is "absolutely astounded". She also called it "a tragic incident" because Odisha "is a relatively peaceful state".

Samir Ranjan Das, Odisha's Education Minister, also spoke to Republic TV and recalled his meeting with his deceased colleague just a day ago. "There is no word to say, we have lost our friend. He was a good friend of mine," the Education Minister said. "Yesterday we met, we discussed so many things. I have lost my elder brother," he added.