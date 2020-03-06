Cong Asks PM Modi To Follow 'real Economist' Dr. Manmohan Singh's Advice To 'fix Own Mess'

Launching a scathing attack on Centre over the current state of the Indian economy, deadly disease Coronavirus outbreak and protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Congress on Friday asked PM Modi to follow advise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, stating that 'it is time to start listening to real economists'.

"Dear PM Here's some sound advice from Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on how to fix your own mess. It's time you start listening to real economists.," Congress tweeted quoting the former PM. The three suggestions to Prime Minister Modi by Dr. Singh includes -- focus all energies and efforts on containing the COVID-19, withdraw or amend the Citizenship Act, end the toxic social climate and foster national unity and put together a detailed and meticulous fiscal stimulus plan to boost consumption demand and revive the economy.

Dr. Manmohan Singh further said that democratic institutions and certain sections of the media in the country have completely failed to protect the interests of the citizens. "Institutions of law and order have abandoned their dharma to protect citizens. Institutions of justice and the fourth pillar of democracy, the media, have also failed us," he said.

Manmohan Singh Attacks Centre

The former Prime Minister, on multiple occasions, has lambasted the BJP-led government. On Wednesday, he reckoned that the Centre was unlikely to find any credible solution to the economic crisis as it refused to acknowledge the existence of the word “slowdown”. Dr. Singh remarked, “I think these issues will be debated and should be debated because we have today a government that does not acknowledge that there is such a word as a slowdown. I think this is not good for our country.”

He added, "If you do not recognise the problems that you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective action. That is the real danger.” On February 22, Dr. Manmohan Singh said that 'nationalism' and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

