Congress & Co Slammed As Pakistan Admits Caving To Modi Govt's 'heat' Over Abhinandan

A day after Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Ayaz Sadiq revealed that India's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released in February 2019 after India made an uncompromising threat to Pakistan, the revelation sparked a debate on social media.

Several old tweets and statements of Opposition parties who had criticised the Modi government for "inaction" against Pakistan after it captured Commander Abhinandan have surfaced online.

Netizens have shared posts reminding people of how negatively parties reacted to Abhinandan's capture and had targetted the central government. Leaders of various parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party as well as J&K National Conference had hit out at the BJP government over Abhinandan's capture.

Remember this during the #Abhinandan episode?



While Modi govt made the heat reach wherever it had to, geniuses in India tried to attack Modi's calm and composed approach & score political points.



But Pakis smelt the coffee alright.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at the Congress for 'heaping praises' over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "peace gesture" in releasing the Indian Wing Commander.

Now that it is out in the open that Pakistan released Wing Cdr Abhinandan under fear of India's retaliation, take a look at how leading lights of the Congress-Left ecosystem heaped praise on Imran Khan for the 'gesture'...



Cringe worthy.

'Bajwa was shaking, Qureshi pleaded to let Abhinandan go'

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday, recounted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India' and Pak Army Chief Bajwa was shivering and his legs shaking, otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM'.

Sadiq claimed that Imran Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq.

Imran Khan admits to India's missile threat & deadline

It also came to light that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted to India's plan to strike by missile if it did not comply with releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. An undated video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he is aware of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations:

"I am aware of our preparations. I am aware of how prepared the Pakistan army is and what are its positions. I also know that there was a plan to attack Pakistan with missile which was defused later," PM Imran Khan says in the video.

Wing Commander Abhinandan's capture and release

In a high-altitude dogfight that ensued on February 27, 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan used his close-combat R73 missile to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 but was captured by Pakistan Army. He spent days in Pakistan's custody after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down but was released on March 1, 2019, by the Pakistan forces, as per the Geneva Convention agreement after tremendous pressure by the Indian government. He has been awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, for his exemplary bravery.