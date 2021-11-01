Congress Capitulates To Navjot Sidhu Yet Again As Punjab Advocate General Deol Resigns

In another sign of the Congress party's capitulation before Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol has resigned from his post, sources told Republic TV. This was one of the main demands put forth by the Punjab Congress president for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post.

Deol was appointed as the AG on September 27 after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as Pubjab CM. As per sources, Sidhu was peeved at Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Congress' strategy falters after Sidhu's resignation

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation". Subsequently, he announced his decision to leave Congress and form a new party.

Barely a week into his tenure as the CM of Punjab, Channi encountered dissent within Congress as Navjot Sidhu put in his papers. Observing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner", the former swashbuckling batsman affirmed that he will never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. He stated that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people and alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the Badals are being given important positions in the new dispensation. This was a veiled reference to the AG and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

On September 30, the Punjab Congress president accepted Channi's offer for talks and held a long discussion with him at the Punjab Bhawan. The then AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat expressed hope on October 1 that the crisis will end soon and claimed that "Sidhu says a lot of things in emotion".

After Sidhu met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 15, Rawat declared that the former has withdrawn his resignation.

Rawat told the media, "He (Sidhu)shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president."