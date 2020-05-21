Cong Demands Withdrawal Of FIR On Sonia Gandhi For PM-CARES Tweet; Calls It Misuse Of Law

Slamming a BJP activist's complaint against Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday, wrote to CM B S Yeddiyurappa stating that the tweet was misinterpreted by BJP. He added the complaint was registered without 'examining truthfulness' and is a blatant misuse of law and process. Moreover, he demanded that the FIR be withdrawn and the police officer is suspended, apart from registering an FIR against him for misusing the process.

DKS demands withdrawing FIR

FIR against Sonia Gandhi

Earlier in the day, an advocate named Praveen has filed an FIR against the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi for attacking the PM-CARES Fund on Twitter. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. The FIR has been registered under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), at the Sagar police station in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Congress attacks PM CARES

In a series of tweets, Congress' official handle has questioned the usage of PM-CARES fund if it was allegedly not used for 'transport of migrants, repatriation of Indians or financial stimulus'. The Congress has repeatedly questioned the government over setting up of a separate PM-CARES Fund by PM Modi and has demanded that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded an audit of PM CARES fund and had said the account of money received and spent must be made public.

Auditing of PM-CARES

Reports state that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will not be auditing the fund as it is a 'charitable organisation'. The fund will reportedly be audited by 'independent auditors who will be appointed by the trustees'. The Congress has time and again demanded that the fund be audited strictly as it has received enormous contributions. On 28 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.