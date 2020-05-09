Rahul Gandhi Asks PM Modi To Ensure 'PM-CARES Fund's Audit' Due To PSU Contributions

Affirming his demand, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, demanded that PM-CARES Fund be audited and that PM Modi must ensure the same. He pointed out that the fund had received huge contributions from PSUs & major public utilities like the Railways. Gandhi had stated the same in his press briefing suggesting steps to help the economy amid COVID-19 crisis.

Rahul Gandhi demands auditing of PM-CARES

The #PmCares fund has received huge contributions from PSUs & major public utilities like the Railways.



It’s important that PM ensures the fund is audited & that the record of money received and spent is available to the public. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2020

PM Cares contribution

The Centre's Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has received from several government departments - UPSC officers, Women andChild Development staff, Civil Services Officers, Ministry of Home Affairs staff, Central Police organisations, Lok Sabha staff, Ministry of External Affairs staff, Supreme Court staff, EPFO and several PSUs like IRTS, ONGC, Power Finance Corporation, Steel PSUs, Railways. With the Centre allowing companies to declare its contribution to PM-CARES under CSR, the fund has received major contributions from businesses like -Aditya Birla Group, Indiabulls group, Lakshmi Mittal, Bharti Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Jindal Steel and Power, Tata Trusts, L&T, Adani Enterprises, Paytm, Motilal Oswal. The PM-CARES Fund had reached a milestone achievement by raising Rs 6500 crores, in a week, as per reports.

Auditing of PM-CARES

Reports state that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will not be auditing the fund as it is a 'charitable organisation'. The fund will reportedly be audited by 'independent auditors who will be appointed by the trustees'. The Congress has time and again demanded that the fund be audited strictly as it has received enormous contributions.

What is the PM-Cares fund?

On 28 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The fund accepts donations from foreign individiuals and organisations.

