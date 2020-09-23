Congress Levels Corruption Charges Against Yediyurappa & His Kin, Demands His Resignation

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Congress leaders demanded Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's resignation owing to the corruption allegations against him and his family members. Flanked by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged corruption in the Bangalore Development Authority project worth Rs.666.22 crore for the construction of apartments. He sought a time-bound and independent probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge or by the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice himself with the assistance of an SIT.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala remarked, "Mahatma Gandhi always said that misgovernance and corruption always go together. The state of Karnataka is fast becoming a combination of the two under the Yediyurappa government. The deafening noise of corruption allegations has once again engulfed the Yediyurappa government in the state. I have to compliment the media and public-spirited citizens for they have released important documentation and information in the public domain."

"The stunning and stinging allegation of corruption against the son, grandson, and son-in-law of BS Yediyurappa has shocked the conscience of the nation and the state once again. The alleged collusion and bribery in the Rs.666.22 crore worth project for the construction of apartments by the Bangalore Development Authority have bewildered, shocked and appalled everyone. The chronology based on the audio, documents, and WhatsApp conversations is itself scandalous," he added.

Surjewala hinted that the BDA Commissioner had allegedly taken an Rs.12 crore bribe from the contractor in the name of the Karnataka CM and his son Vijayendra. Moreover, he questioned the CM on the absence of a formal complaint against the contractor and the BDA Commissioner. According to him, the contract should have been cancelled as the allegation of bribery had been disclosed.

He added that WhatsApp conversations highlighted the alleged transfer of cash from the contractor to Yediyurappa's grandson Shashidhar Maradi. Moreover, Surjewala also cast aspersion over the role of the CM's son-in-law Virupakshappa Maradi in the entire bribery case. Surjewala opined that this was a clear case of money laundering.

Here are the allegations levelled by Congress:

BJP Govt is engulfed by Clutches of Corruption as Dented-Tainted Leaders rule the roost!



CM Yeddyurappa must Resign in view of Stinging Allegations of Unabashed Corruption!



Judicial Probe is the only way to Unravel the Stench of Corruption!



Our Statement -: pic.twitter.com/1Cs7jh7QZ2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 23, 2020

