CM Yediyurappa Meets VP Venkaiah Naidu, Discusses Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi to discuss his plans for cabinet expansion in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly session. The Chief Minister also put forth his state demands in front of the Vice President. His meet with the VP was held just before he left for Bengaluru after visiting the National Capital for two days. On Friday, the Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss about the same.

Yediyurappa travelled to Delhi on Thursday and met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the same day. During his two day visit, he also met BJP National President JP Nadda and other Union cabinet ministers along with the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister's son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra accompanied him on the visit.

"I have put forth my state demands and informed him about my plans for cabinet expansion, which are likely to take place before the Karnataka monsoon session", Yediyurappa said.

Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.



Yediyurappa says, "I have put forth my state demands & informed him about my plans for cabinet expansion, which are likely to take place before the Karnataka monsoon session."

Yediyurappa urges PM Modi to expedite the release of NDRF funds

During the meeting, CM Yediyurappa appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to a release from the Chief Minister's office on Friday.

"The CM appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. The CM made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people," read a statement from the CM's office.

"He also urged the Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage III and Upper Bhadra Project as National Projects," it added. Yediyurappa also requested the Prime Minister to take necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated to the state.

During his meet with the Finance Minister, CM Yediyurappa urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on account of reduced devolution. He said the state government has received only Rs 869.40 crore as performance grant to urban and rural local bodies against the recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore. He requested for release of the balance amount of Rs 1230.85 crores.

(With inputs from ANI)

