Congress MLA In Trouble As Delhi NGO Files Complaint Over Outrageous 'enjoy Rape' Remark

Following Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar's insensitive remark over rape crime in state Assembly, a Delhi based NGO on Friday filed a formal complaint with the Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot. The written complaint, accessed by Republic TV, requests the Governor to take stringent legal action against the senior Congress leader and disqualify him as a member of the Assembly in concern.

Concluding that his 'rape' remark was offensive against women and the Constitution, the Society for Securing Justice stated the off-handed comment infringed the dignity and moral rights of women.

Vice President of the NGO Vineet Jindal, a lawyer by profession, brought to the Governor's attention the disgraceful remark.

"It is a matter of great shame for our nation where women are treated as divine souls and endless endeavours have been carried out by our government for women empowerment, the situation in the state assembly of Karnataka shows a pitiable and pathetic picture of the status of women with the said remark by KR Ramesh, while it was to be objected there and then only but rather it was a matter of mockery in the assembly," the complaint read.

Delhi based NGO files complaint against Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar over 'rape' remark

The complaint further stated, "This offensive, outrageous, and disgusting alleged remark by the MLA reflects his pessimistic outlook towards women. It is ignominy for a progressive and empowered society like ours that such kind of statement has been used in Assembly by MLA's in a very insensitive manner. It is therefore requested to you to give direction to take strict legal action against KR Ramesh, Congress MLA and further disqualify him as member of Karnataka Assembly for his insensitive and offensive remark against women which is against our constitution as his comment hampers the right to live with dignity of women," it concluded.

Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar's controversial rape remark

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said that it was not possible to afford every member the time to speak.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."

Notably, the Assembly broke into a peal of laughter after he passed the statement, and no one raised any objection to his lecherous take.