Congress Politicises PM Modi's 100th Maan Ki Baat Episode, Raises Adani Issue Again

On the 100th day of PM Modi's Maan ki Baat episode, Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister's flagship radio show, saying today is "FekuMaster Special."

Taking to social media, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh referred to Maan Ki Baat as "Maun ki Baat" and criticised PM Modi for running away from issues like China and Adani.

In an attempt to polticise the 100th episode of Maan Ki Baat, the Congress leader's post further said that PM Modi's Maan Ki Baat is "Maun Ki Baat" because PM Modi always remains silent on pressing issues like "increasing economic inequalities, price of rice of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, and non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations."

Jairam Ramesh said, "PM Modi never speaks about the corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to the BJP, etc."

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 30, 2023

Congress downplays IIM Rohtak's report on PM Modi's Maan Ki Baat

Congress played down IIM Rohtak's report on the reach of Maan ki Baat, which claims that PM Modi's flagship radio show that started back in 2014 on October 3 has reached at least 100 crore people.

The report also mentioned that 23 crore people tune in to the Mann ki Baat programme on the last Sunday of every month, with 65% of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi. It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels, followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 percent of the total listenership.