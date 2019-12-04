Congress Seeks CBI's Intervention In Manipur School Girl's Death

The Congress party on Wednesday demanded CBI investigation on the death of a 16-year old in Manipur. While addressing the media on the matter, Uttar Pradesh's Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra said, "Congress demands a CBI investigation on the death of the school girl in Manipur."

Adding further she stated, "The same political party in power is in the state as well as at the Centre. Why has a CBI inquiry not been ordered?" she asked "An investigation revealed that the girl was raped. A CBI inquiry should be done so that the truth can come out," she said. The Congress leader also demanded that Rs 1 crore be given the family of the deceased girl as ex-gratia. "We demand Rs one crore for the kin of the girl."

CBI yet to take a call on state government's request

The state government had recommended a CBI inquiry on September 27, but the CBI is yet to take a call on the matter. The case was reported on September 16, the victim, a student of Class XI, allegedly committed suicide in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya's hostel. The class XI student had left behind a suicide note claiming that she was being harassed by her hostel mates.

The father of the girl has filed a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act. During their preliminary investigation, the cops discovered that three years ago a student had accused the victim of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of the hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one to teach her a lesson. On December 1,the state government sacked the Manipur SP for not taking appropriate action in the case. The government has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the victim's death.

(With inputs from ANI)