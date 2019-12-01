Priyanka Gandhi 'deeply Disturbed' By The Rape & Murder Cases, Urges Society To Speak Up

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday expressed her utmost distress over the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad and a teenage girl in Sambhal. Taking to her Twitter, Gandhi said that "as a society, we need to do far more than just speak up when such horror incidents take place". Furthermore, she expressed to be deeply disturbed by the two rape and murder cases and mentioned that no words are enough to express her outrage.

I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage.



As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 30, 2019

In another tweet, she also mentioned that, "our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalized on a daily basis."

Massive protests were staged in Telangana, along with several other parts of the country against the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the state. Locals even hurled slipper at police personnel near Shadnagar police station. The police then resorted to lathi-charge in order to maintain law and order. The protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

Unparalleled crime

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

