Congress To Oppose Anti-cow Slaughter Bill In Karnataka Assembly: Siddaramaiah

The Congress party is all set to oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill which will be introduced in the Karnataka Assembly during the winter session from December 7. Speaking on his party's stance, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress had decided to oppose the bill to stand up for those whose livelihoods depended on beef.

"Congress has to oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill here. All the people who depend on beef for their living will lose their jobs if this bill is passed. A lot of people will face problems. They (BJP) will introduce whatever bill has been prepared by the RSS," Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier this week, the BJP government in Karnataka announced its decision to table an anti-cow slaughter bill during the upcoming legislative session. This comes after the Karanataka government discussed the matter during a recently-held cabinet meeting.

Read: Cow Slaughter Ban Will Be A Reality In Karnataka Soon: BJP Leader C T Ravi

Read: UP: 2 Held In Cow Slaughter Case Injured In Police Encounter After Escape Bid

While speaking on the matter, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said, "It has been a desire to implement anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka since I took over the responsibility of this ministry and the time for it has come now," Chavan said in a release. Notably, the saffron party in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

"Similar acts implemented in other states have been studied and deliberations have taken place in this regard with officials and experts about further strengthening it in our state compared to others. In the future cow slaughter will be banned in the state and also its sale or purchase of beef both from within and outside the state," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had targeted the BJP for trying to introduce laws against "cow slaughter" and "love jihad" in order to divert the public's attention from their "failures".

Read: TMC 'sanitizes' Bengal BJP Chief's Effigy With Cow Dung After Rally To 'prevent Virus'

Read: Anti-cow Slaughter Bill To Be Introduced In Winter Session: Karnataka Minister

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)