TMC 'sanitizes' Bengal BJP Chief's Effigy With Cow Dung After Rally To 'prevent Virus'

Amid a pitched battle between BJP and ruling TMC in West Bengal for the 2021 assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress' workers 'sanitized' a field with cow dung stating that BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh had held a rally there. In Siuri of Birbhum, BJP has organised a rally and TMC workers on Friday were seen bathing an effigy of Ghosh and sanitising the field with cow dung. In a shocking statement, speaking to ANI, a TMC worker said, "We did this to free the land of the virus, BJP, that destroys communal harmony."

Meanwhile, Ghosh on Thursday said to party workers that they can carry bamboo sticks to strike back at alleged TMC goons. Ghosh also claimed that many TMC leaders will be in jail after the BJP comes to power in the state. "Our party workers who were coming to attend the meeting were attacked by the Trinamool Congress. BJP activists are not born to get beaten. I urge the party workers not to come out on the streets empty-handed. Carry a bamboo stick to strike back when needed," Ghosh said.

Attack on Dilip Ghosh

In yet another incident of attack on the BJP in West Bengal, the party's state chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening in Murshidabad. This was the second such incident within two weeks and the BJP has alleged that the miscreants were TMC goons. Earlier, Ghosh and other party leaders were allegedly attacked in Alipurduar on Thursday.

In another such incident on Wednesday, a group of BJP workers was also attacked en route to Ghosh's rally in Birbhum district. A few vehicles were also vandalised in the incident. BJP workers have alleged that the TMC workers have been trying to intimidate the party and that crude bombs were hurled at them.

BJP's allegations on TMC

BJYM President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month alleged that political violence in Bengal has claimed lives of at least 12 political workers in the State since June. Out of these six workers belonged to the BJP. Over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the TMC regime over the last two years, he claimed. In the run-up to the Assembly Elections in 2021, the BJP has launched an unsparing attack on the ruling TMC government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the political killings.

