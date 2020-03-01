Congress Touts Rahul Gandhi's Peace Message; Posts 'What Is Tolerance' Clip On Delhi Riots

The Indian National Congress (INC) posted a video on their official Twitter account on Sunday afternoon amidst the backdrop of the Delhi riots. The video, which runs for over just a minute has former Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking about the what 'tolerance' means.

Congress bats for peace and tolerance

We have to bring India together once again. We have to bring all our communities, all our religions, all our people, all our states, together: Shri @RahulGandhi #DilWaleDilliWale pic.twitter.com/H2gXkbo0hi — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2020

"Tolerance is listening to people, tolerance is embracing people, tolerance is embracing ideas that are different than yours, people of different religion, people of different communities, that is tolerance," says Rahul Gandhi in the video.

He further adds, "Every single Indian is responsible, we have to bring India together once again. We have to bring together all our communities, all our religions, all our people and all our states together and we have to say enough. This is not many countries, this is not many religions, this is not many castes, this is first one country."

The video comes against the backdrop of riots in Delhi where at least 43 people have been confirmed dead. The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

Kejriwal announces compensation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters. As the situation in violence-hit north-east Delhi improved, prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs.10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to BSF jawan Mohammed Anees after his house was burned down. Anees is currently working in 9th Battalion of BSF deployed in Naxal affected Malkangiri, Odisha. BSF Deputy Inspector General has announced that BSF engineers will repair Anees' house at Khajuri Khas area.

