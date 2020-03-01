Odisha CM Offers Rs 10 Lakh Relief To BSF Jawan Whose Home Was Burnt In Delhi Violence

After BSF's helping hand, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday, announced Rs. 10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to BSF jawan Mohammed Anees after his house was burned down in the Delhi riots. Anees is currently working in 9th Battalion of BSF deployed in Naxal affected Malkangiri, Odisha. He is soon to be transferred to Delhi, revealed BSF.

Delhi violence: BSF Jawan's home burned down by mob in Khajuri Khas; BSF offers to rebuild

Odisha CM offers relief to BSF jawan in Delhi riots

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions relief of Rs 10 lakhs from CM Relief Fund to BSF Constable Mohd Anees whose house in North East Delhi's Khajuri Khas area was set on fire during #DelhiViolence. He is working in 9th Battalion of BSF deployed in Naxal affected Malkangiri, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/hB0vtPaUXx — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

BSF to repair jawan's burned down home

Earlier on Saturday, BSF announced that it will provide financial assistance to Anees' family, according to ANI. Moreover, BSF Deputy Inspector General has announced that BSF engineers will repair Anees' house at Khajuri Khas area. Delhi riots have claimed 43 lives till date, injured over 200.

Mob burns down BSF constable's home

Reports state that on February 25, BSF jawan Mohammed Anees' two-storey house which is situated Khajuri Khas area was vandalised and then set on fire by a mob. The house was one among the many houses that were set on fire in the area. The mob allegedly first set fire to the cars outside the home, then pelted stones on it and then threw a gas cylinder on the house - setting it to fire.

The mob allegedly shouted “idhar aa Pakistani, tujhe naagarikta dete hai (Come here Pakistani, we’ll give you citizenship)” before setting the house on fire. Anees and his family - his father, uncle, and cousin who were at the home at the time of the attack, escaped before it was set on fire, as per reports. They were reportedly aided by paramilitary troops to escape from the area. Anees had spent three years in Jammu and Kashmir after joining the BSF in 2013, as per reports.

