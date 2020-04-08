Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Clear On What India Should Do Post 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

With the government mulling over a possible extension in the 3-week lockdown, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a tweet concurred with the decision. Further stated that taking 'any chances' at this stage could be a 'disaster.'

Amidst the Coronavirus health crisis, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are thinking on correct lines by attempting to extend the lockdown. We can't take any chances. Not at this stage, otherwise, this would be a disaster." The Centre is reportedly actively considering to extend the lockdown as many states have approached the Centre requesting the same. Currently, India's total number of cases stands at 5,311, with 150 deaths.

On April 7, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the empowered group of ministers to discuss the strategy of what will happen after the completion of the 21-day nationwide Coronavirus lockdown on April 14. According to sources, the course of action has been divided into two parts, seemingly leaving it for states to decide whether or not to lift their respective lockdowns.

There are two plans for states which will extend lockdown and the states which will lift the lockdown to ensure transport of essential goods, food supply to people, army intervention and social distancing guidelines. While Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3, other states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu are mulling an extension of statewide lockdown.

Action plan in states which will extend lockdown

In the states where lockdown extends, the presence of basic amenities like food and medicines will be the basic point of concern. Sources said that army cantonments in these states will be used as ration holding points and centres and the local admin alongside the army co of that area will coordinate dispersal.

Commercial transportation in these states will continue as it is now

Mega community canteens with the help of central government will be set up for poor people

State governments will be told to provide transportation of perishable goods in every district directly from the farmers. For these central points will be made keeping in mind social distancing guidelines.

(with PTI inputs)