Modi Govt Plans 2 Covid Strategies Post-April 14; For 'lockdown & Non-lockdown' States

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the empowered group of ministers on Tuesday to discuss the strategy of what will happen post the completion of the 21-day nationwide Coronavirus lockdown on April 14. According to sources, the course of action has been divided into two parts, seemingly leaving it for states to decide whether or not to lift their respective lockdowns -

1. States which will extend the lockdown

2. States which will open the lockdown

Action plan in states which will extend lockdown

In the states where lockdown extends, the presence of basic amenities like food and medicines will be the basic point of concern. Sources said that army cantonments in these states will be used as ration holding points and centres and the local admin alongside the army co of that area will coordinate dispersal.

Commercial transportation in these states will continue as it is now

Mega community canteens with the help of central government will be set up for poor people

State governments will be told to provide transportation of perishable goods in every district directly from the farmers. For these central points will be made keeping in mind social distancing guidelines.

Action plan in states where lockdown will open