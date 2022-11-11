Conman Sukesh Alleges Helping Kejriwal With Western Media Front-pages; Names Aides & Price

The series of letters from the jail continues, with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar divulging many purported secrets in the fifth part on Friday. In the four-page letter, Chandrashekhar gave his consent for a polygraph test, provided Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and his tainted aide Satyendar Jain agree to undergo the lie-detection with him. The conman also pitched the idea that the whole process for the three be conducted together, and not individually, as a face-to-face confrontation-- recorded and telecasted live.

Lambasting Kejriwal for referring to him as 'thug' (cheat in Hindi, not the English thug or goon), Chandrashekhar said, "Why did you ask me to arrange urgently an international PR who could publish paid news (Media Net) to promote your Delhi government schools model in 2016? Thereafter in 2017 January, based on your request my PR friends- agents Mark and Veronica- were flown down to Delhi from Los Angeles, USA, as they were PR agents working with New York Times, Washington Post, Time Magazine, Fortune etc."

Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrange meeting of Satyendar Jain with international PR agents?

In the letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that a meeting of Veronica and Mark with Satyendar Jain was fixed at Oberoi, Gurugram. A deal was struck between for 10 publishes--front-page stories and interviews-- at a cost of Rs 8,50,000+ 15 per cent additional commission for PR.

"Thereafter, Satyendar Ji called you on the phone Kejriwal Ji, took some instructions from you. Then time and again told Mark that 'as we are agreeing and paying such a huge amount, the publishing should be in a big form like no other coverage, and mainly should not ever look like a paid news, and all this should be mentioned on the agreement and on NDA to be signed. All will be done in the name of some company based in Hong Kong, and not AAP', for obvious reasons as advised by you, Kejriwal Ji, everything was micromanaged only by you, so stop having amnesia Kejriwal Ji," the conman said in the letter.

Pertinently, in August, an article on the Delhi Government schools with a picture of Education Minister Manish Sisodia was published on the front page of The New York Times and was widely promoted by AAP leaders.

Conman's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. In a press release issued on Monday, he asked the AAP supremo to stop provoking him failing which he will disclose more secrets. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.

He also alleged that he and his wife were receiving death threats from AAP over his allegations, and requested that both of them should be transferred to jails in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or Uttarakhand as the Tihar and Mandoli jails come under the jurisdiction of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.