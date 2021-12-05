'Consequences Of China's Growing Capabilities Particularly Profound': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday addressed the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 in Abu Dhabi and underlined several pertinent geopolitical issues. From US polity to the rise of China, Jaishankar highlighted several issues on the global platform. The Indian External Affairs Minister is on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference on December 4 and 5. The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is "Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic".

Addressing the Conference, Dr Jaishankar emphasised the USA’s recent line of diplomacy and geopolitics and praised the Joe Biden-led government for being a ‘more active’ partner, beyond orthodox constructs. The Indian foreign minister also hailed the US for its involvement in issues related to the ‘Indian Ocean.’

Addressing participants at the Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar said:

“Overall, the US is moving towards greater realism both about itself and the world. It is adjusting to multipolarity and rebalancing and re-examining the balance between its domestic revival and commitments abroad. This makes it a more active partner beyond orthodox constructs, given how strong its influence is on the Indian Ocean, this cannot but have implications. We must also bear in mind the uniqueness of the US polity and its ability to re-invent itself.”

The Union Minister also spoke on the emergence of ‘China’ at a global level and stressed the consequences of its growth, by highlighting its nature to dominate and bully others. He said, "Consequences of China's growing capabilities are particularly profound because of extrapolation of its domestic seamlessness to the outside world."

EAM S Jaishankar asserted, “Second major trend is the rise of China. Even otherwise, China's emergence of power at the global level is extraordinarily happening. That it's a different kind of polity enhances a sense of change. USSR may have borne some similarities but never had centrality to the global economy that China has today. The consequences of China's growing capabilities are particularly profound because of the extrapolation of its domestic seamlessness to the outside world. As a result, whether it's connectivity, technology or trade, there's now an ongoing debate on the changing nature of power & influence.”

The External Affairs Minister also met his counterparts from the UAE and Oman and discussed bilateral cooperation with them before the start of the international conference.

Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.

"A pleasant moment before the start of the Indian Ocean Conference with my counterparts from UAE (Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed) and Oman (Sayyid Badr Albusaidi)," Jaishankar tweeted.

A pleasant moment before the start of the Indian Ocean Conference with my counterparts from UAE and Oman.

A warm meeting with UAE FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi.



A warm meeting with UAE FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi.

Noted the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation. As always, his insights on global and regional developments were of great value.

The Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is being organised in collaboration with RSIS Singapore, Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE.

