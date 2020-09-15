Madhya Pradesh To Provide Land For Rs 1 To Construct Stadium For Differently-abled

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to provide land for Re 1 to construct a stadium for differently-abled persons. The decision came after a meeting of State Cabinet that was concluded today virtually in the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to do so for the differently-abled people, adding that the ultimate goal of the government is to keep the society moving forward/

"Our ultimate goal of the path is not to ascend the throne, but to keep society moving forward. Keeping in mind, and for the all-round development of the society, the state government has decided to build a stadium in Gwalior for differently-abled people. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to do so for the differently-abled people," said Narottam Mishra.

Further, in a bid to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that falls on September 17, The Cabinet Minister said the programs will begin at 12 noon on September 16 and continue for an entire week.



"On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday is on September 17, service week will be celebrated in the entire state. It will start on September 16, by distributing ration to about 37 lakh poor. Milk will be provided as nutritious food to children in all Anganwadis of the state on September 17. On this occasion, BJP workers across the state will distribute fruits," he added.



MP State cabinet meeting

A number of important decisions were taken today in the cabinet meeting held in Bhopal. The metropolitan area (metropolitan area) for the Bhopal-Indore metro was declared by the cabinet. The Jaira Medium Irrigation Project of Jasinagar was also approved by the Cabinet.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved Rs 354.14 crores for the Bundelkhand region. It was decided to develop the area by taking 25 percent land of the farmers from the landing bridge in Pithampur Industrial Area. Additionally, the surfaces water scheme has also been approved. This scheme will make water available from house to house bottleneck.

