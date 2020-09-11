Congress Names 15 Candidates To Face Scindia Loyalists In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Preparing to face Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalists, Congress on Friday, released list of 15 candidates selected for the by-elections which will soon be held in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 27 vacant seats, EC will hold by-elections 24 seats by Septemeber 2020. Congress has released candidates for 11 SC-reserved seats and 4 general seats including Scindia's bastion Gwalior - fielding Sunil Sharma.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed that BJP general secretary B L Santhosh has instructed BJP workers to ensure that all BJP candidates including Scindia loyalists win from their respective seats, or face action. This command comes inspite of senior MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat claiming that BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayawargiya, who has been made election in-charge for 5 seats where Scindia's loyalists are contesting, will ensure their defeat. The BJP has incessantly campaigned in the by-poll constituencies with Scindia addressing several rallies, lashing out at the 15-month Kamal Nath government.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

Scindia's rebellion paid off with 12 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in July's cabinet expansion. Apart from these 12, two rebel MLAs -Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had already been sworn in shortly after CM Shivraj Chouhan took oath, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the upcoming bypolls, all 14 ministers shall be in the poll fray. To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP requires to win 9 seats in the upcoming bypolls. However, BJP faces no danger in MP even if it wins only three seats as they have the support of two BSP, one SP, and three Independent legislators.