Construction Workers To Avail Welfare Schemes With Door-step Registration: Dy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has announced on Thursday that the registration of construction workers for the government welfare schemes will be done through door-step registration. He said that he visited the welfare department offices to understand the previous registration process and found out that the process had become redundant due to which the construction workers had to stand in long queues to get themselves registered for these schemes, which is a prerequisite to be eligible for the schemes.

"After a thorough study, we have decided that the registration of construction worker will be done through door-step delivery. Any construction workers had to carry their documents, photographs etc. to labour offices and stand in long queues. The day when the work has to visit the office, he has to take a leave on that day, after which he was required to spend time for the verification process. Now after the new process, no construction worker is required to visit the public department offices," Sisodia said.

The process for registration

The Deputy CM stated that the construction workers can dial 1076 to register themselves for welfare schemes, after which the public department official will visit the worker's home at a time suited as per the worker's convenience. The worker's documents will be uploaded on the spot and the process will be taken forward the secretary of the district offices, which will be approved online. The workers will also receive an SMS upon completion of registration with the registration number. The worker can collect the registration certificate himself if he needs it urgently, or it will later be delivered to him in 4-5 days.

There are about 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi of which 1,11,000 are registered, Sisodia stated. He even elaborated who all can get themselves registered as construction workers and get benefits of the welfare schemes.

"A construction worker is not the only one who carries bricks on his head. According to the act, a person who transports construction material to the construction site is also a construction worker. Painter, concrete mixer, tile and stone fitter, a person who is involved in whitewashing and POP worker. Even a watchman working at the construction site is also a construction worker. Plumber, carpenter, electrician all come under the scope of construction labour. Welder, shuttering, pump operator, bar winder, crane operator, all come under construction labour" Sisodia said.

