Consumer Affairs Ministry Takes Steps To Contain Surge In Prices Of Essential Commodities

Stating a minor surge in the prices of essential commodities amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Friday, mandated to curb the prices of essentials including vegetables, pulses, oils and grains. The Ministry, however, said that rise in price is not worrisome and will be restrained in coordination with various ministries.

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Secretary Consumer Affairs Ministry told ANI that irregularities in the supply chain caused by lockdown have led to a minor surge in retail prices that will be contained soon. The Ministry is also working on releasing extra stocks in the market, through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), to reduce the surge in prices caused by the acute shortage.

"We monitor the prices of 22 essential food items across the country. According to our reports, there have been disturbances in the supply chain in various essential commodities. This has resulted in a minor surge in prices particularly pulses," informed the official.

READ | PM Modi Dials Nepal PM Oli, Discusses COVID-19 Crisis & Supply Of Essential Commodities

READ | ITBP Distributes Essential Items In Far-flung Areas Across Country Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Difficulty in the transportation of goods

The price of potatoes and tomatoes is said to have increased due to restrictions in supply as farmers are unable to carry their produce to mandis.

"These mandis are also not getting enough buyers even if they are managing to get the produce of farmers. So, while prices have crashed in mandis, due to low volume of sale in mandis, there is not enough trade. So, despite reduced prices, transporting goods by buyers is difficult and those who are able to do so are selling products at a higher retail price," added the secretary.

The 22 essential commodities include rice, wheat, atta, gram, arhar, udad, masur, sugar, milk, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, soya oil, sunflower and palm oil. Jaggery, tea, salt, potato onion and tomato are also included in the list.

READ | BIG: Centre Now Allows Transport Of All Goods - Essential & Non-essential - Amid Lockdown

READ | Madhya Pradesh Farmers Fear Losses Due To Shortage Of Labour Amid Lockdown

(with inputs from ANI)