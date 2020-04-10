PM Modi Dials Nepal PM Oli, Discusses COVID-19 Crisis & Supply Of Essential Commodities

In a series of discussion with foreign leaders over phone calls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli to discuss the current situation due to the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country and appreciated its citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Agreed for close coordination

The two leaders exchanged their views on the ongoing crisis and the challenges it poses to the health and safety of the citizens. They agreed to continue close coordination and consultation among the experts and officials of the two countries on all the issues arising out from COVID-19, including the issue of cross-border supplies of essential commodities.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ensure all possible support and assistance for Nepal's efforts in fighting the pandemic. He also appreciated the response and crisis management by the Government on Nepal under PM Oli’s leadership.

