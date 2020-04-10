The Debate
PM Modi Dials Nepal PM Oli, Discusses COVID-19 Crisis & Supply Of Essential Commodities

General News

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country, appreciated its citizens in the fight against COVID-19

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

In a series of discussion with foreign leaders over phone calls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli to discuss the current situation due to the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country and appreciated its citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

Read: PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Challenges With Uganda President Over Phone, Assures Support

Read: PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 With PM Shinzo Abe; Highlights Indo-Japanese Global Partnership

Agreed for close coordination

The two leaders exchanged their views on the ongoing crisis and the challenges it poses to the health and safety of the citizens. They agreed to continue close coordination and consultation among the experts and officials of the two countries on all the issues arising out from COVID-19, including the issue of cross-border supplies of essential commodities.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ensure all possible support and assistance for Nepal's efforts in fighting the pandemic. He also appreciated the response and crisis management by the Government on Nepal under PM Oli’s leadership.

Read: IMPORTANT: PM Modi To Interact With CMs On Saturday; Covid Lockdown Extension On Agenda

Read: 'India Ready To Do Whatever Is Possible': PM Modi Emphatic In Reply To Israel's Netanyahu

First Published:
