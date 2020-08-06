'Convalescent Plasma Therapy Not Very Effective In Reducing Fatality Risk': AIIMS Director

On Thursday, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria revealed that the convalescent plasma therapy was not very effective in reducing the fatality risk in COVID-19 patients. He was referring to the initial analysis of the randomized control trial conducted on two groups of 15 patients each at the AIIMS. While one group received standard treatment protocol, the other group received convalescent plasma therapy along with standard treatment.

However, the findings showed that the mortality was similar in both groups. At the same time, Dr.Guleria stressed that more evidence was necessary to come to any conclusion. Although he acknowledged that the plasma therapy did not cause any harm to the patient, the AIIMS director called for its prudent use.

Dr. Randeep Guleria remarked, "These are initial analyses. There were two groups of 15 patients each on whom a randomized control trial was done to know the effectiveness of plasma therapy. One group received standard treatment protocol while the other group received convalescent plasma therapy along with standard treatment. It was noted that mortality was similar in both the groups with no much clinical benefits to the patients."

"It is also important to note that we need more evidence on it to conclude anything. Current evidence suggests that convalescent plasma is safe, does not cause any harm to a patient. But at the same time, it (plasma therapy) is not very effective and hence should be used prudently," he added.

Guidelines for the use of plasma therapy

Currently, there are 5,95,501 active cases in India while 13,28,336 patients have been discharged and 40,699 fatalities have been reported. As per the Clinical Management Protocol issued by the Ministry of Health, convalescent plasma therapy can be considered in patients with a moderate disease whose oxygen requirement is increasing despite the use of steroids. While considering this line of treatment, ABO compatibility and matching of the donor plasma are some of the prerequisites.

Moreover, the recipients should be monitored for several hours after the transfusion for any adverse events. The use of convalescent therapy should be avoided in patients with IgA deficiency or immunoglobulin allergy. The prescribed dosage is variable ranging from 4 to 13 ml/kg.

(With ANI inputs)