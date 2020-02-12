Nirbhaya Case: Convicts Will Continue To Use New Tactics Until Hanged, Says Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday said that the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder will continue to use 'new tactics' until they are hanged. Nirbhaya's parents have sought a fresh date to hang the four death row convicts. The date of the execution of the four culprits has been postponing due to pleas being filed by the convicts.

On Tuesday, the Delhi court sought a response regarding a plea filed by Nirbhaya's parents and the government of Delhi seeking the issuance of a fresh death warrant for the convicts.

Issuing of fresh execution dates

Nirbhaya's parents said that convicts were making a mockery and frustrating the law. "Application has been filed in the Patiala Court so that we can get a new date. Until they are hanged, they will continue to use new tactics. They didn't respect the order of the High Court. A new death warrant is expected to be released tomorrow," Asha Devi said.

The plea was moved by Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed after the Supreme Court allowed the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of the four convicts.

The plea was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana . The court sought a response from all the convicts and other respondents on the plea. The court put the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

According to reports, Advocates Jitender Jha and Seema Kushwala, who are representing the victim's parents said that the four convicts were making a 'mockery of the law'. The advocates added that the four convicts had exhausted the seven days' time that was allotted to them by not availing any legal remedies.

Reports have indicated that according to a status report filed by Tihal jail authorities, stating no legal option was preferred by any of the convicts in the last seven day period granted by the high court.

Last week the Delhi High Court has granted all four convicts of 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya a week's time to avail all legal remedies that are available to them. It had also declared that the four convicts can not be hanged separately because all of them were convicted of the same crime.

(With Inputs from ANI) (Image Credit: ANI)