'Injustice To Us': Nirbhaya's Mother Reacts To Delhi Court Dismissing Tihar Jail's Plea

On Friday, a Delhi Court dismissed Tihar jail's plea seeking fresh date for execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Expressing her anguish on this Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "Today, the Court had the power and we had time. Nothing was pending, yet death warrant has not been issued. It's an injustice to us."

'Death used as vote bank'

"The Government has used her death as their vote bank. They have made it a joke. They keep delaying the hanging, I will keep fighting and the Government will have to hang them. I will see till when the Court gives time to the accused and Government supports them," added Asha Devi.

The Delhi High Court pronounced its verdict on February 5 stating that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case will only be allowed a week's time to exercise their legal remedies, following which the trial court will begin proceedings for their execution. The Tihar Jail had approached the courts asking for a fresh date of execution however, the court dismissed it stating that, "It is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when the law permits them to live."

'Verdict Malafide': Nirbhaya's lawyer

Speaking on the setback, Nirbhaya's lawyer said, "This verdict is malafide. The court's order a year back said the convicts have the same status. But today they did not give an order. As per law, it should be ordered. The court did not apply its mind that's why they did not order."

'Government's putting pressure': Convict's lawyer

On the other hand, the rapist's lawyer AP Singh stated that the Centre and the State governments were putting pressure on the judicial system. "We have no time even to die, both the Centre and State governments are putting pressure. The Government is not ready to trust the law and jurisdiction agencies. Are they trying to bound the SC? There is a media trial since 2012, but don't do this otherwise it becomes miscarriage of justice."

