Coronavirus Reaches Bihar CM's Residence; Nitish Kumar's Niece Gets Infected

The Coronavirus has infected the niece of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who resides with him at 1 Anne Marg, the Official Residence of the Bihar Chief Minister in Patna. After the CM's niece tested positive, she was sent to AIIMS Patna, for treatment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape as he tested negative two days back, after there were reports of Bihar Legislative council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh testing positive, with whom Nitish Kumar had shared ideas and participated in the swearing ceremony of the nine newly elected Bihar legislative council members along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi, and Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Chowdhary.

The samples of all the secretarial staffs of Chief Minister's office were collected except for one DSP rank officer, who is deployed in the security of the Chief Minister, all others tested negative.

A top source in the CM Office said. "after reports of CM Nitish Kumar's niece testing positive, the entire CM house is being sanitized and samples of some more people in the CMS residence would be sent for test."

One newly elected MLC of the JDU, Ghulam Gaus has also tested positive.

So far among the politicians, one Minister in the Bihar government and 4 legislators have tested positive.

So far, 12,032 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, out of which 9,014 have recovered, and there 3,028 active cases. So far, 2,64,109 samples have been tested and the recovery rate is 74.25 %. There are 48 testing centres functional across all 38 districts of Bihar.

