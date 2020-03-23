Corona Relief: Dushyant Chautala Donates One Month Salary, Requests Colleagues To Join

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Monday donated one month of his salary to the Coronavirus Relief fund. Taking to Twitter, he requested all his colleagues and officers to join in and donate to fight against the virus.

I voluntary donate one month of my salary to #CovidRelief to fight against Covid19 and request all colleagues & Officers join in — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) March 23, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 420 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 338,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,688 people. Meanwhile, around 99,003 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

