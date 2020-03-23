The Debate
Corona Relief: Dushyant Chautala Donates One Month Salary, Requests Colleagues To Join

General News

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Monday donated one month of his salary to the COVID relief fund.

Corona relief

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Monday donated one month of his salary to the Coronavirus Relief fund. Taking to Twitter, he requested all his colleagues and officers to join in and donate to fight against the virus. 

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 420 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Read: Gujarat confirms 11 new Coronavirus cases; total number jumps to 29: Official

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

Read: CM Kejriwal invokes Delhi's 'Odd-Even' spirit in appeal to ensure Coronavirus lockdown

The Coronavirus Crisis 

Presently, there are around 338,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,688 people. Meanwhile, around 99,003 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Total coronavirus cases in national capital rise to 30: Delhi Health Department

Read: IMPORTANT: IRCTC to refund e-tickets of trains cancelled due to Coronavirus automatically

