CM Kejriwal Invokes Delhi's 'Odd-Even' Spirit In Appeal To Ensure Coronavirus Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning urged the citizens of Delhi to follow the lockdown and maintain social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Kejriwal asks citizens to stay indoors

Reminding the citizens of the support shown during the Odd-Even scheme and the fight against dengue, CM Kejriwal, in a tweet, asked citizens to strictly follow the rules so as to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

आज से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन शुरू। मेरे दिल्लीवासियों, आपने व्यक्तिगत परेशानी उठाकर पल्यूशन को हराने के लिए Odd Even कर दिखाया। आपने डेंगू के खिलाफ महा अभियान को अपनाया। मुझे विश्वास है Covid-19 से अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए आप लॉकडाउन में भी अपना सहयोग दे कर इस लड़ाई को जीतेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Delhi government, on Sunday, imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Announcing the measures, he said, "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

At least 423 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

On Sunday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pramod Kumar Mishra held a meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the States to review the situation regarding the outbreak of coronavirus. In the meeting, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31.

